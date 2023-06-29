A few hours after the start of the Apertura 2023 Mexican soccer tournament, important news has been released for fans, because a platform will concentrate the home games of 17 of the 18 Mexican teams.
Other Liga MX news related to upcoming matches:
A few weeks ago the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Juan Carlos Rodriguezreported that a deadline had been established to try to centralize the television rights of the Liga MX clubs, with 2028 being the proposed time.
More news about MLS:
Now, this plan seems to have tried to concentrate several transmissions on a single platform, seeking to provide more alternatives to the viewer to be able to follow the Aztec football matches through streaming.
Through an announcement on their social networks, TelevisaUnivision shared that the app ViX They will begin broadcasting the home games of 17 of the Liga MX teams, positioning themselves as the site with the best offer to follow Mexican soccer.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The platform will offer the meetings previously established as exclusive on its streaming service, in addition to having simultaneous transmissions of the channels of TelevisaUnivision, Azteca and Fox Sports. It will broadcast to all the teams in the Mexican First Division championship with the exception of Atlético de San Luis, which will continue to be broadcast exclusively by ESPN and Star+.
“Vix users will enjoy the Apertura 2023 matches played at home by the teams América, Atlas, Chivas, Cruz Azul, Juárez, León, Mazatlán, Monterrey, Necaxa, Pachuca, Puebla, Pumas, Querétaro, Santos, Tigres, Toluca and Xolos. The matches played at home by Atlético de San Luis will be the only ones not available on the platform”
– TelevisaUnivision.
The tournament starts next Friday, June 30 with the América vs. Juárez match, being exclusively by ViX. This agreement leaves out the League Cupwhich will be televised by Apple TV.
It is expected that there will continue to be broadcast by open signal, although these could be less than those offered in recent seasons, in addition to the fact that the television stations that each of the teams currently have will be respected (for example: Mazatlán, Puebla, Atlas, etc. by Aztec), with the addition that now it can be enjoyed at the same time by the streaming application.
A piece of news that could imply a change in Mexican soccer, mentioning that those people who want to follow the games for ViX They will have free games and others that will go through the plus system, that is, for which you have to pay the exclusive monthly or annual fee.
#platform #broadcast #matches #Liga #teams
Leave a Reply