In Spain, in sectors such as fashion, online purchase returns represent between 25 and 30%. In countries as in Germany, numbers are even greater. For brands, reducing this percentage is a challenge. While for … Customers, returns continue to generate a bad purchase experience, and often end up with them. «With Rever we solve a usual problem for those who buy something online and need to return it. The purchase process has improved a lot but the return is still complicated and tedious, ”explains Oriol Hernández, one of the founders of Rever, along with Màrius Montmany. Hernández had experience in the logistics part and finance, strategy and operations. Montmany managed before deliveries from the last mile.

So they decided to get together to become a key role in returns. “We have followed an unusual process in startups because we had investors before setting up the company,” says Hernández. His small pilot project with three small brands in 2022 served to show that the idea was good and to attract investors. Having the money allowed both founders to leave their respective works and focus 100% on Rever, also hiring a CTO. “In the first month we had a functional product that we could teach customers and in the second month we already had interested clients,” recalls the co -founder. Another key moment was to be four months in and Combinator, the Sillicon Valley accelerator where “we accelerate the strategy,” he explains.

His return from San Francisco in the last four -month period of 2022 coincided with an important peak in the brands by the Black Friday, the cyber monday, the Christmas and the sales. “We close the first year in a very positive way with the aim of completing our second phase in 2023,” says Oriol Hernández. And so it was, they multiplied by 10 equipment, customers, billing and achieved a second financing round of 7.5 million euros.

To improve the experience of the return they created a platform to which brands direct their clients. «It is very simple AE and in just 42 seconds the entire process is carried out. Everything happens automatically and clients are taught what brands are going to collect, ”says Oriol. It is satisfied because thanks to its average platform they reduce between 30 and 35% reimbursements. «The possibility of change or gift card is given to the customer and the brand does not lose the purchase».

International markets already represent 50% of the company’s billing

Transformation

Once its product was improved, they began to take it out of Spain and the international markets already represent 50% of its turnover. And now «we want to go from being returns to a platform that accompanies the entire process. We have drawn a product to avoid returns ». With all the data they have of brands and customers they manage to recommend the best options for customers. In this way they reduce online returns by 15%. This pre-checkout system, driven by Big Data and IA, identifies products with high return rates and offers dynamic recommendations.











