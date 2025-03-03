Konnect By Arakero is a technological platform developed by the Spanish multinational Ariker. This system, presented as the most efficient solution to optimize advertising campaigns in search engines and social networks, will allow companies to analyze up to 500 declarative and legal data variables shared by online users.

Mexico, with more than 101.9 million Internet users, according to data from the MX Internet Association, has become a key market for advertising innovation. However, despite this growth, digital channels only concentrate 54% of advertising investment, a figure that contrasts with 77% in the United States and 73% in Canada. Even in other Latin American markets, such as Argentina, the annual growth in digital advertising doubles that of Mexico.

This is the problem facing advertising agencies by selling AI and innovation projects In this new Prompting entry, Wired column in Spanish dedicated to exploring the scope of artificial intelligence, we will say how AI can be a door for communication agencies unan creativity with innovation.

Ricardo Butrón, project development manager and contents of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Mexico, points out that the country lives a moment of transformation influenced by global trends such as Customer Data (CDP) platforms, advergaming and augmented reality. In this context, the arrival of Konnect By Arakero represents a significant advance.

Konnect, developed between 2020 and 2023, functions as a CDP that analyzes the user fingerprint, that is, the data and navigation habits that share legally and declaratively. According to Marta Nicolás, executive director of Arakero for Latin America and the Caribbean, this technology not only observes the information, but also interprets it that companies and media agencies can connect with more specific and relevant audiences.

For six months, the system was tested in collaboration with 10 of the largest consumer companies in Mexico, obtaining promising results. José Luis Sánchez, Head of Media and Digital de Diageo México, stressed that in the tests carried out in September, Konnect exceeded 9.2 times the target of the campaign and generated 91% savings in the cost per acquisition (CPA). “The potential of this technology to increase digital advertising in Mexico is huge,” said Sánchez. “I could boost double digit growth in the next three years.”

Wired: Why was Mexico chosen the ideal market to launch the Konnect system in Latin America?

Marta Nicolás, Executive Director of Arakero for Latin America: Mexico is one of the main arker markets globally, both in business volume and in quantity of data, the company’s positive relationship with the main actors of the digital advertising in the country opened the doors to carry out the system tests with large companies. However, although Mexico has been the first market to incorporate this new technology, Konnect is also available globally.

How does the digital advertising market differ in Mexico from other markets where Arakero operates?

Arakero usually launches its new products in Mexico since it is the most developed country in the region from any point, on the other hand, I consider that digital advertising in Mexico demands that both products and audiences are of great quality, since it is influenced by good market practices in the United States.