The Group B Senior Technicians Platform decided to initiate the necessary claims, both administrative and judicial, against the Regional Government. From the organization they assure that they seek that after 15 years of inaction by the administration, their rights are recognized and that as dictated by the EBEP (2007) and ratified by TREBEP (2015), the Higher Vocational Training Technicians, public employees of this regional administration, currently in group C1, are included in group B of the professional classification that corresponds to them.

This platform, with the collaboration of the UGT, CC OO and CSIF unions, presented these claims “in the hope that the professional group that corresponds to us will be recognized. In the same way that it has already been recognized, in a ruling by the Supreme Court for other colleagues from the General State Administration, and that they will surely continue to leave other autonomous communities,” the organization said in a statement.