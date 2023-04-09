CAR EXPERTArticles about new cars, such as the car tests on this site, often talk about the platform of a car. ‘But what exactly does that mean, just the bottom plate?’, reader André Dokman wonders. Our car expert Niek Schenk answers.

Ask: ‘More and more often you read that manufacturers use the same platform for multiple models. I assume such a platform is the bottom plate of a car? That doesn’t seem like a very expensive part to me, or am I wrong? And how come it is such an expensive part of a car, and what percentage of the price of a car does such a platform account for?’

Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: 'The platform concerns the entire technical basis of a car. This is certainly not just about the bottom plate, as is sometimes thought. It is the entire technical architecture that forms the basis of the vehicle. Then you have to think of everything that is under the car, such as the wheel suspension, the powertrain including motor and battery pack, the braking system and the steering. But also all kinds of electronics, such as the driver assistance systems including cameras and radars, or even the infotainment. All in all, such a platform is by far the most expensive part of a car. The interior and body parts are much cheaper.

In the past, such a platform was tied to one car size. But nowadays platforms can easily be made larger or smaller, so that many different models can be built on them. Even the wheelbase or track width can be changed. Just look at what Volkswagen is doing with its electric ID models. The family car ID.3 is a completely different car than the electric VW bus ID.Buzz, but it is on the same platform.

What is and what is not part of the platform differs per manufacturer. In any case, one platform for several cars saves a car manufacturer a lot of money in development and production costs. But a disadvantage is that cars, even if they are of different brands, start to look a lot alike. That can still be brushed away with the design, but usually not with the driving behavior and other characteristics of the car.’

Our car editor Niek Schenk answers reader questions every week. Mail your question to [email protected]





