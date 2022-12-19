THE TRUTH MURCIA. Monday, December 19, 2022, 02:51



The Platform for the Hellín Train will be in Murcia today to demand from the authorities that attend the inauguration of the AVE the “immediate” restoration of the service on the historic Cartagena-Chinchilla line. The organization will take advantage of the presence of King Felipe VI and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, so that their demands are heard.

The spokesman for the platform, José Antonio Maciá, insisted on the need for municipalities such as Archena, Cieza and Hellín itself “to have as soon as possible a service that has been maintained for more than 150 years and that has now been abolished without no justification.” Once again, Maciá urged the Murcian authorities “to defend the train on this line, since, apart from structuring the territory, it is the one that provides a faster trip to the capital of Spain.”

mobilizations



The Platform for the Hellín Train has maintained fierce pressure for months in defense of rail traffic on these tracks, to the point that three weeks ago it demonstrated in the center of Madrid to demand its return. Maciá also announced that he will be in Murcia tomorrow with his colleagues when the authorities arrive to make themselves seen and heard.

The conventional line between Cartagena and Chinchilla has been suspended since last September due to underground works and the Mediterranean Corridor, lamented the Hellín neighborhood platform.