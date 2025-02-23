The headquarters of the Ministry of Industry and Tourism hosted, on Wednesday, the 19 , circularity and competitiveness … of the sector », in which splest represents the value chain of the plastics industry in Spain.

This initiative contributes to face, in times of circular economy, challenges such as research in ecodesign, digital transformation, talent formation and collection, education and sectorial awareness, or normative harmonization.

The sector represents a contribution of 2.1% to Spanish GDP (15.9% to industrial GDP, with a generation of more than 34,500 million euros, with a generation of direct employment of more than 97,000 people by the fence of 4,000 companies in the sector – 99%, SMEs–). And in terms of export capacity, up to 44% of total production is exported to international markets such as France, Italy and Portugal. In this context, this impulse by this plan for innovation and sustainability in a material such as plastic points to a climate neutrality scenario in 2050.

«The strategy (Luis Cediel, spokesman for splastics) responds to the need to structure a clear and effective roadmap that guarantees the evolution of the sector towards a more competitive, sustainable and innovative model. It is a Single projectpioneer in Europe, designed to provide an integral vision of the contribution of the plastics industry to the Spanish economy and society ».

Cediel also points out the condition of this initiative «as an example of public-private collaboration: thanks to the joint reflection of the industry and public administrations we have defined the fundamental axes for the transformation of an essential sector and consolidate our industry as a key economic engine in Spain ».

Participants in this performance highlight the importance of an implementation that will allow “consolidating the industry as a strategic sector, since its impact is key in automotive, construction, food, health and renewable energies; Promote circular economy by promoting mechanical and chemical recycling, as well as ecodesign; Homogeneize regulations to facilitate the innovation and adaptation of companies to the new regulatory frameworks; and guarantee strategic autonomy ». And will promote strengthening innovation and technological development through investment in R&D D+i for the production of recyclable, biobasted and biodegradable plastics.

I+D+i

Regarding the research, María Luisa Martínez-Muneta, professor of the Higher Technical School of Industrial Engineers of the Polytechnic University of Madrid and member of the Center for Circular Economics Innovation (CIEC) of the City Council of Madrid, provides some keys to this present of the future. He begins by recognizing that «plastics today are fundamental in our daily lives and it would be very difficult to do without them. Most of them are recyclable and currently many of them are collected, classified and recycled mechanically (they are chopped and merge giving them again). Plastic producing companies are doing great investigation and investments to offer new alternatives to plastics from oil ».

Martínez-Muneta points out the development of biological base plastics (which also consume CO2 in their production), “as in the case of the so-called pla (polylactic acid-polylactic acid), a polyester that comes from renewable materials such as plant waste that ferment of corn or sugarcane, is recyclable and can be composted. Another biopolymer with great interest is the PHA (polyhydroxialcanoats) that come from sugars fermentation. It is also being investigated in the PET recycling (the water bottles) and TPU (skin imitations in the textile industry) transforming it to PHA by means of a bacterium called pseudomonas bacteria putida ». In fact, PLA is already in bags or in food protection, dishes, toys, etc.

In avant -garde

Alexandra Muñoz, director of the Institute of Science and Technology of Polymers of the CSIC, points, on the other hand, the essence of the work of his institution: «This reference center at national and international level in the field of polymeric materials (plastics and rubber ), has as a mission the generation of knowledge and the promotion of scientific progress in this field, in order to develop innovative solutions that promote the sustainability of these materials ».

These investigations contribute to a more efficient and sustainable use of plastic in key sectors such as automotive, aeronautics, construction, food, medicine or energy and environment.

The ICTP-CSIC promotes multidisciplinary strategies such as sustainable plastics PTI for a circular economy of the CSIC and develops scientific projects focused on reducing the environmental impact of plastics. «These projects (adds the director of the Institute of Science and Technology of Polymers of the CSIC) address crucial challenges such as the improvement of chemical and mechanical recycling processes, obtaining new plastics derived from biomass and agri -food waste, and the development of plastics biodegradable or self -reparable ».

In the case of AIMPLAS-Technological Institute of Plastic (present in the institutional event), José Antonio Costa, its director, affects the special relevance of the development of innovative solutions for advanced recycling. «We explore (points out) technologies such as mechanical and chemical recycling to transform plastic waste into new high -value resources. An example of this is the improvement of depolimerization processes to recover pure monomers and the application of separation and purification techniques that allow recycling complex plastics, such as multilayer containers or fiberglass residues in the industry ».

Their lines of work also promote aspects such as ecodesign (“to create more sustainable products from their origin, facilitating their recyclability and reducing its environmental impact”), applicable to the development of bioplastics, reusable containers and lighter materials for sectors such as automotive.

The director of AIMPLAS-Technological Institute of plastic adds to this scenario the importance of research in the field of so-called ‘high-tech plastics’: «We contribute to the development of advanced medical devices, ultralight components for sustainable mobility and innovative materials for energy for energy renewable, such as weather -resistant coatings for solar panels or polymeric solutions for storage hydrogen ».

One more part of a continuous public-private effort to advance on the route of sustainability and efficiency of the plastic universe, in which, as indicated by Alicia Martín, spokesman for splastics, digitalization plays a key role as the engine of modernization of the sector: « The adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and the Internet of things allows optimizing processes, improving traceability and reducing costs, thus promoting a greater efficiency ».

Martín considers these various ways of innovation as “essential” to facilitate the integration of sustainable production systems and to reinforce the resilience of the sector in the face of market changes and complexities. «Innovation is part of the DNA of the sector, as evidenced by its investment in R&D D+I, which in 2022 exceeded 110 million euros. In addition, more than 25% of companies in the sector are innovative, a figure well above 16% of the national business fabric. Likewise, more than 40% of the personnel dedicated to R&D are researchers, reflecting the firm commitment of the sector to technological development and the avant -garde in materials and processes ».

The era of ‘chemical recycling’

«The advances obtained in recycling techniques (Martínez-Muneta stands out) have also improved considerably, being necessary less energy, increasing efficiency. In addition, the industrial use of the so -called ‘chemical recycling’ is increasingly close. This type of recycling allows to transform a polymer (the plastics are) in their monomers, that is, the chains that form the plastic in their basic units, so they could transform as if they were ‘new units’ into plastics, maintaining the quality original, what will make a completely circular material of the plastic ».

Transformations that contribute, and will contribute, to generate new business models, new jobs and the need for training in circular economy. An option that allows to develop, as highlighted from AIMPLAS, “alternative solutions that complement the mechanical recycling, in cases where this is not viable, to increase the quality of recycled material, for specific applications such as food contact …”.