Personal image is increasingly important in our society, and aesthetic surgery and medicine They offer us the possibility of improving our physical appearance, either by slowing down aging, or by changing what we don’t like. In recent years, growth in this field has been exponential. Only in Spain were they made during the year 2023 528,608 surgical and non-surgical proceduresaccording to data from the ISAPS (International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery) 2023 report shared by the Spanish Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Putting yourself in the hands of a good professional who assesses each case individually is essential to achieving the desired result. In Spain we have excellent doctors who joined a few years ago Ahmad Saadworld leader in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Ahmad Saad trained at Yale University and San Diego, California. He is a board-certified plastic surgeon. American Board of Plastic Surgery (American Board of Plastic Surgery), becoming the only one in Spain and one of the few plastic surgeons with the American board who treat patients outside the United States. He is currently the Medical Director of the plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine clinic at Barcelona Imagn Institute. He claims that almost 35% of their patients are men. «This is due to two reasons: the first is that there has been a constant increase in the demand for aesthetic rejuvenation by men over the last two decades, and the second is that we have pioneered the PAL-HD liposuction technique. to sculpt the body anatomy and we are specialized in face lifts and male rhinoplasties.

Dr. Saad is a pioneer of PAL® high definition liposculpturewhich goes beyond fat elimination; It is about sculpting and shaping the body to create defined contours and a more athletic appearance. This technique involves the selective extraction of fat from certain areas and its strategic redistribution to achieve greater definition of the abdominal, pectoral, dorsal muscles, etc. and improve anatomical definition. “Almost 50% of PAL-HD liposuction patients are men, because we have been pioneers in certain techniques and technologies to achieve natural and surprising transformations safely,” he says. Precisely in this surgery he created a cannula that receives his name and that surgeons around the world use today: Saad cannula.

Another of his best-known techniques is deep face lift to rejuvenate the face. «The majority of facelifts performed internationally are based on lifting and tightening the skin with minimal reconstruction of the deep tissues of the face. Although this procedure lasts less, the results are not long-lasting, the aesthetic result is not very natural and the scars heal poorly because the skin stretches under tension and does not heal well. Most of the face and neck lifts that we perform in our clinic, Deep Plane Lifts, are based on reconstruct the deep anatomical structures of the face (muscles, fat, ligaments, glands, etc.). When performed by an expert, this procedure is very safe and offers natural, long-lasting results with practically invisible scars», he tells us. In the specific case of men, the surgeon explains that “the scars must be placed strategically so that they are invisible with the beard.”









In addition, Dr. Ahmad Saad is also an expert in rhinoplasties, one of the five most requested surgeries in Spain by men. «Our understanding of nasal anatomy has improved in recent decades, the technologies we use are more precise and, in addition, our understanding of aesthetic ideals has changed in the sense that several factors must be taken into account when planning the procedure (personal facial anatomy, ethnicity, respiratory problemsetc.). “That said, we still see ‘operated-looking’ results in patients who come to us for revision surgeries.”

But if there is one of his specialties that has made him a reference, it is migraine surgeryby developing an innovative and pioneering method in Spain. «Migraine surgery is a set of surgical procedures designed to decompress peripheral nerves in the face and neck which are responsible for migraine symptoms. In general, good candidates for this surgery are those patients who have tried to treat their migraines without success with medications or other treatments, if the migraine significantly affects their quality of life and they are able to identify the trigger points responsible for their symptoms (points in the face and neck where symptoms begin due to compression of the corresponding nerve with surrounding structures). At the IMAGN Institute we complete the study of patients to identify whether they are candidates for the intervention or not.