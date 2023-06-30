Plastic surgeon Khaidarov: a scar on Kirkorov’s stomach remained after pumping out fat

Russian plastic surgeon Timur Khaidarov explained the appearance of a scar on the abdomen of pop singer Philip Kirkorov. The relevant material appeared on the website of the publication Super.

Previously, the medic posted on his page in Instagram (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) video in which the 56-year-old singer lifted his jacket and showed a trace of a surgical intervention in the form of a horizontal strip.

According to the doctor, an incision was made to Kirkorov when the fat layer was pumped out of his abdomen. At the moment, the sutures are in the healing stage. “Then the vessels sprout, [появляются] redness, and each has certain consequences. Therefore, I think, a year old, and the scar will not be visible, ”he said.

At the same time, Khaidarov noted that the artist adheres to his recommendations, but sometimes succumbs to weaknesses. “Wait a little, we will soon share photos of what was before. As Philip says, there is no limit to perfection, there is no limit to beauty, ”concluded the interlocutor of the publication.

In May, Philip Kirkorov again turned to a plastic surgeon. In a video posted on social networks, the singer appeared in the company of Timur Khaidarov, whose clinic he revisited. The artist and the doctor said that the audience will soon have a “sensation”, but did not disclose the details.