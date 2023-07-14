Lore Etxeandia didn’t have to think long about it. At the beginning of this year, the 27-year-old Basque process operator invested 16,000 euros in her own employer, plastic manufacturer Erreka. In return, she became a member and co-owner of the largest industrial cooperative in the world: Mondragón, which includes dozens of companies such as Erreka.

16,000 euros is a considerable amount, which she paid out of her own pocket. But in the Spanish Basque Country, depositing money and working for a part of Mondragón has been a normal start to your career for decades. “As a member of the cooperative, you also own it,” says Etxeandia in Erreka’s office – she has a break from adjusting the plastic machines, which are humming one floor below. “So the winnings are yours too.”

Something remarkable has been happening in the narrow, wooded valleys of the Basque countryside for decades. A handful of industrial companies, a large supermarket chain and a bank are wholly owned by the employees here. They receive a share of the profit and make decisions together. Dismissals are not possible. The companies together form the mega-cooperative Mondragón. With approximately 70,000 employees and a total turnover of around 10 billion euros, it is one of the largest companies in Spain.

The unique model has attracted a lot of attention from economists for many years. Well-known names such as Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz, Noam Chomsky and Mariana Mazzucato praised the company as an alternative to shareholder capitalism. But a recent exit of two of the wealthiest companies, apparently for their own profit, raises fundamental questions about Mondragón’s future. Can the cooperative survive?

German Lorenzo has seen the desk and typewriter of priest José María Arizmendiarrieta countless times, but his enthusiasm is still great. “He wrote all his work on this typewriter!” says the guide at the humble Mondragón Museum.

Priest Arizmendiarrieta is the local hero in the town of Mondragón. In the fifties he encouraged the inhabitants to set up a number of cooperative industrial companies. The region has always had a strong focus on metal, and by establishing cooperatives in this sector, the priest saw a way to prosper after the devastation of the Spanish Civil War.

The idea caught on, and the cooperative developed into a common business model in the Basque countryside. The separate companies united again under the name Mondragón, named after the town. This ‘cooperative federation’ now has a member in almost every valley: from machine builder Danobat to supermarket chain Eroski and bank Laboral Kutxa.

Or plastic producer Erreka. In the company’s factory hall in Antzuola, the plastic valves for cars roll straight out of the machines in crates: ready to go to the major car factories in Europe. When president Kepi Belaustegi – chairman of a kind of supervisory board of employees – gives a tour of the machines here, he suddenly waves to another group in the distance. “I know that man,” he says. “He is from another cooperative within Mondragón. They probably come here to see or discuss something to learn from.”

Unique to Mondragón is that the companies support each other extensively. There is an exchange of knowledge, a joint training institute. Part of the profit goes to a fund that offers support to companies within the cooperative that are struggling. If a company is really underemployed or goes bankrupt, the workforce is redistributed.

Lore Etxeandia, one of the employees of plastic manufacturer Erreka.

And finally: 30 percent of a company’s profit is distributed annually to the employees, who receive it in one lump sum upon their retirement (or in case of voluntary early departure). How much that varies: managers get more than factory workers, and of course not every company makes the same amount of profit. In conversations, average amounts of around one thousand euros sound, after an entire career at a cooperative company – something that is not unusual.

All in all, Mondragón is a complex system, but it has been running well in the region for years – to the surprise and admiration of many economists. “A model built on solidarity,” called Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz Mondragón: he has already visited twice as a fan. Mondragón has also been hailed by many other economists as a kind of ‘third way’, a business model that is somewhere between capitalism and communism, and which has also contributed to the Basque country being a relatively egalitarian society.

The greater was the shock in the region about what happened last December. After months of wrangling with the Mondragón top, the employees of elevator manufacturer Orona decided during a vote in a stadium in San Sebastián to leave Mondragón. At the same time, members of the construction company Ulma did the same a little further on, in their hometown of Oñati. In total, Mondragón lost 11,000 employees and 15 percent of its turnover.

The two companies left the group because they say they did not respond to proposals to reform the payment system. In practice, few people believe that. Orona and Ulma were considered wealthy, successful members. Many a construction site in the Basque Country is covered with the Ulma logo and Orona is one of the largest lift manufacturers in Europe.

“In Spanish we say: they would rather be the head of a mouse than the tail of a lion.” Anjel Errasti is a professor of economics at the University of the Basque Country in San Sebastián and has been researching Mondragón and cooperative business models for many years. He explains that Orona and Ulma are two large multinationals with good cash. They probably no longer saw any advantages in participating in the cooperative. “I thought it was a bit opportunistic. They have the right to do this. But I don’t think it’s fair that they leave now that things are going well.”

Ulma and Orona’s decision sparked speculation in Spain about Mondragón’s future. Can the cooperative cope with the departure of the two major members? And are more companies planning to follow suit? The top claims high and low that this is not the case. The rest has become stronger and more solidary, director Iñigo Ucín proclaims wherever he can: because of all the quarrels with Orona and Ulma, the unity between the other companies has grown.

Mondragón has been around for a surprisingly long time, says Professor Errasti, and this isn’t the first crisis it’s run into. In its long history, companies have left before, such as bus manufacturer Irizar, ubiquitous in Basque public transport.

The real test, according to Errasti, was the bankruptcy of the home appliance manufacturer Fagor Electrodomésticos after the economic crisis of 2008. Fagor was one of the oldest and largest companies within Mondragón. More than 1,900 people worked there. “Then a large part of the staff was spread over the other companies.” Some took early retirement. It briefly led to speculation about whether the solidarity fund had not spent too long pouring money into a hopeless company like Fagor, but there was also a lot of pride: the 2008 crisis hit the rest of Spain hard, but Mondragón survived.

Ultimately, the cooperative federation has many buffers and it does not simply collapse. Errasti does see the departure as a confirmation that the cooperative ideology is less alive than it used to be. When it was founded, priest Arizmendiarrieta stated that everything revolved around ‘trabajo y unión’: work and unity. He laid down all the principles in small, ideological booklets – they can be viewed in the museum. “Everything was done according to those ideas,” explains Errasti. According to him, the older generation of Ulma and Orona was also less in favor of leaving. But the idea of ​​cooperativism was less popular among the younger generation, he says. For them, it’s less about building a Basque economy, less about the community, and more about ‘just’ getting a job for themselves.

In the office of plastic manufacturer Erreka, enclosed by hills that almost seem to crush the building, President Kepi Belaustegi also says he is concerned that young people seem to care less about the cooperative idea. But for the time being, the intake is still good, partly thanks to Mondragón’s ‘home university’, where many young people from the region go to study.

In the end, it’s just about continuing to explain the benefits, he thinks. “I worked at Fagor myself when it went bankrupt,” he says. It was a stressful time, despite the guarantees the model offered, he was unsure about his future. Until it turned out that he could work at Erreka. “My daughter has not seen me unemployed for a day.”

Multinationals

Mondragón is regularly criticized by economists on one point. In recent years, several of the cooperative’s companies have grown into multinationals. To compete worldwide, production is outsourced to low-wage countries such as Brazil or China. Or companies have been taken over abroad. The foreign employees cannot become members of the cooperative. Their companies function as daughters of the Basque locations. In practice, not all of Mondragón’s 70,000 employees are owners. Mondragón says this is because of local laws, or because local workers don’t want to be members. But research by Professor Errasti showed that the foreign workers had never been asked about their preferences. Errasti is critical of this, but also points to the context in which Mondragón operates. It sometimes has to internationalize, but: “It is relatively easy for a capitalist company. But two business units in two countries may have different interests. That makes it more difficult for cooperative companies.” For example, research by Errasti found that Basque employees are afraid that foreign employee members may decide to close a Basque location if the company goes bad. This is due to the fact that the cooperative is ultimately active in the capitalist system, says Errasti.