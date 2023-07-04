Last weekend, the plastic artist from Rosario Juan Aviña Castañeda was once again in front of the spotlight, now at the Ecatepec Mansion, in Mexico City, where the international journalism association Mi Mundo Eres Tú awarded him the Excalibur Platinum award. for its 40-year career and the great artistic legacy with which it has expanded to other parts of the world.

The painter next to the actress Rosita Bouchot, who was also awarded.

The ceremony

That memorable day, which adds to a long list of awards and recognitions that he has recently received in other countries where he has also been recognized, was accompanied by his muse, Juanita López de Aviña, who joined in the warm applause and congratulations that they gave him

Honored to receive such a distinction, and especially from his land, which has also contributed to the world many exemplary men and women who have put the name of El Rosario at honorable levels, Juan Aviña Castañeda greatly thanked the Mi Mundo Eres Tú association. .

“Every time I receive a distinction like this, the face of my land, El Rosario, Sinaloa, comes to my mind. In that place are my people, the people who have believed in me and who have contributed to make me the human being that I am, ”the artist expressed in his message.

Canto de libertad, is one of the works that the painter will take to exhibit in Canada.

Arriving in his beloved Rosario, the plastic artist will once again start packing his suitcases to travel to Calgary, Canada, where in the next few days he will exhibit three of his most recent works in an important gallery. One of them is entitled, Canto de libertad, which stands out in the oil on canvas technique, while the other two are in pyrography from the series, A town that left.