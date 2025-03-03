Sometimes, the story gives us characters capable of the best and worst, to atarascar a tangled enemy or go out to undo entertos and watch over the honor of the ladies in trouble. This should be Quevedo, the great writer and … Poet, language and anarchic, who sowed of excellent literature a century that was gold. The anecdotes about his life are chained, and some have ended up turning their pendencies – real or fictitious – into a posthumous tribute to his genius and figure.

This is what happens with the Madrid Plaza de San Martín, adorned on one of its fronts by a content plate, at least, curious. It is a metallic rhombus of gold background, of which they were installed throughout the city within the Madrid Memory Plan, which was placed in December 2014 at this point with the following text: «In this square, Francisco de Quevedo mortally wounded a gentleman to a gentleman on Holy Thursday of 1611 in defense of a lady».

Francisco de Quevedo, Madrid of 1580, was a character. Not only because of its huge talents, but also for a way of being, impulsive and brave, which led the most thrown companies already yielded some Sound Pata. His life was anything but calm, and there are so many stories related to his person that perhaps many are just ornaments of the character, without any relation to reality.

One of them is based on the fact that he collects the plaque we talked about: the writer was attending to the trades of Holy Thursday – some suggest that in the church of San Ginés – when he saw, next to him, a gentleman slapping a lady. He did not stop reflecting or asking reasons; He took the aggressor out of the temple and, already outside, faced each other in the Plaza de San Martín until they reached the hands. As it was that at that time, who less, who less, carried a sword, the lance ended in blood: Quevedo paved a deadly lunge to the aggressor of the unknown woman.

The legend then places him in a position to have to escape from Spain, to flee from justice, and moves him to Sicily, where he served as advisor and secretary of the Duke of Osuna, viceroy of that place. This last data coincides with its biography: on the Italian island it was around 1613, under the orders of the Duke.

So sharp it was Quevedo with the pen as right -handed with the sword, as detailed by the writings of the time. And it was also a little quarrelsome, taken from their impulses and its hot blood. The facts referred to in the plaque of the Plaza de San Martín were disseminated by Pablo Antonio de Tarsia, the first biographer of Quevedo, and joins other facts and feats that accompany the character, an authentic torrent when he wanted. As his custom of urinating, when he returned from his night outings, on the street of the elbow, for the disgust of the neighbors.

As famous as his sharp language and his living genius was his enmity with some other contemporary poets, especially with Góngora, whom he hated. Some experts have written that he came to buy the house where he lived rented, only to be able to evict him. This happened in the current neighborhood of Las Letras, the largest concentration of ingenuity per square meter that has ever had a city. That in the seventeenth century was, according to Fernando Prado, a historian who directed the search for the remains of Cervantes in the trinitarian convent, a neighborhood “poor, of adobe houses because the stone was very expensive”, it was far away and there was no lime in Madrid. The city had no maximum sewer, and “went from 20,000 inhabitants in 1561 to 80,000 when the Court arrives.” The minor and older waters were kept at home until it time to throw them into the street, at 10 pm in winter or 23.00 in summer.

That neighborhood of Quevedo, de Lope, from Góngora, from Cervantes, had several prostitutes houses, one of them in front of the housing of Lope de Vega. But Quevedo said then that it was so expensive that “only if you fit spuke you can taste meat.”