It seems that the heat wave and all its consequences are not the only symptom of concern for citizens living in the United States. In addition to this, they should also be on the lookout for the presence of a plant that is abundant in the region – specifically in New York – and that can cause burns if you touch it.

“When touched or broken, sap is released which, combined with sunlight and moisture, can cause severe burns within 24 to 48 hours.. The Heracleum mantegazzianum It is a federally listed noxious weed and New York State law prohibits its possession with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce or propagate,” the agency describes.

They also added that the same It can grow up to 4 meters or more in height, and its “hollow and grooved” stems range between 5 and 10 centimeters in diameter.. For its part, its leaves are capable of reaching 1.5 meters wide and a very negative aspect is that they tend to be confused with other types of plants, although at the same time it is easy to notice due to its large size.

Where is the Heracelum giant in New York?

Authorities say that this plant appeared in the United States in the 20th century as an ornamental garden plant and that now, mostly, It grows along streams and rivers, as well as in fields, woods, yards, and near roadsides. “It prefers sunny areas and moist soils and can also grow in partial shade,” they say.

Precautions to avoid sunburn Heracelum Giant in New York

In case you frequently find yourself in places where there may be these types of plants, whether for work or any other reason, you should take into consideration some important recommendations provided by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

Do not touch the plant with bare skin.

Apply sunscreen and wear long gloves.

Keep water, soap and eyewash within reach.

Keep your distance from other people when controlling giant Heracelum.

When removing your work equipment, be careful not to make contact with your skin.

Take a shower as soon as possible.

What to do if I suffer a sunburn? Heracelum giant in New York?