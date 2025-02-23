It is a spice and therefore must be considered simply as a complement to relieve alterations that are indicated given the entity of these, digestive and insomnia health, and that also have a considerable incidence in Spain. The peculiar of Cuminum cyminumspecifically the so -called white cumin, is that Science has been interested in recent years for benefits What antique civilizations had not been overlooked.

It is a well -known plant in Spain but above all as a seasoning, being especially known as the ingredient of the Canarian mojo. A bitter taste and a strong and sweet smell also make him usual face -to -face in Eastern and Latin American kitchens.

Although The first seeds found in India They have been dated in the second millennium before Christ, one of the most significant documents in which he appears explicitly appointed as medicinal plant is the Capitulare de Villis Vel Curtis Empirean order issued by Carlomagno to claim in its empire the crops of Ciminun.

A relief for gases

One of the best known medicinal properties are digestive. In fact, Share similar effects in this regard with fennel or anise. One of its active compounds, cuminaldehyde, stimulates the secretion of pancreatic enzymes, facilitating the decomposition of fats and carbohydrates. To this we must add the Carminative effect that reduces swelling and gases.

Anti -inflammatory properties

Science has focused especially on this cumin property. So, A recent study found that its cytokine content anti -inflammatory helped decrease by 34 percent the Inflammation markers in patients with rheumatoid arthritis They had ingested 500 milligrams daily extract of this spice. In this line it has also been studied how this anti -inflammatory property could be increased: ingesting the seed with a light toas and combining it with black pepper.

Ally against insomnia

Although a priori the connection can be somewhat strange, its mineral content, specifically in magnesium, helps to relax the muscles and with it you can Improve sleep quality. In fact, A scientific study has confirmed the impact of black cumin oil, rich in Timoquinona, in the Sleep modulation and stress.

How to incorporate it into our diet?

If the Canarian mojo cannot be a habitual dish in the diet, there is no reason to discard cumin although its characteristic flavor and smell can condition its consumption a bit. There are several ways in which we could incorporate it at any time of the yearsuch as:

Digestive infusion.

Condition in stews, soups, hummus.

Essential oils to dress salads.

References

Mohan Me, Thomas, JV, Mohan, MC, DAS, SS, Prabhakaran, P., Pulikkaparambil, BC (2023). A PROTETARY BLACK CUMMIN OIL EXTRACT MODULATES STRESS-SLEEP-IMMUNITY AXIS SAFELY: RANDOMIZED DOBLE-BLIND PLACEBO-CONTROLLED STUDY. Frontiers in Nutrition. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/pmc10149792/

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for free to our new Newsletter.