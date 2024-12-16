Teas or infusions are widely consumed throughout the world. and are beneficial for the proper functioning of the body. There are many varieties of plants that can be used to prepare tea, and each one offers different advantages, so there are options that best suit the specific needs or problems of each person.

The sage infusion is an aromatic plant originating in southern Europe and the Mediterranean area. It has different medicinal and therapeutic applications. It has been used for centuries as a tonic and has great antioxidant capacity. Furthermore, it is a Natural anxiolytic is effective against infections.

The use of sage has traditionally been aimed at reducing pain and inflammation, and protecting the body against oxidative stress, free radicals and both bacterial and viral infections. According to research published in the National Library of Medicine, the various species of sage could be considered for the creation of medicines due to their pharmacological and therapeutic properties.

Benefits of sage infusion

Some of the health benefits of sage infusion are the following:

Improves digestion By deflating the abdomen, it helps against diarrhea and calms burning in the stomach.

By deflating the abdomen, it helps against diarrhea and calms burning in the stomach. Relax . This improves insomnia, reactivates memory and concentration.

. This improves insomnia, reactivates memory and concentration. In the case of women, relieves cramps during menstruation.

Serves for tone the nervous system in states of depression, fatigue or asthenia.

in states of depression, fatigue or asthenia. Help reduce fever naturally.

naturally. Contributes to limit the effects of diabetes due to its hypoglycemic properties that help decrease the amount of sugar in the blood.