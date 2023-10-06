Mexico and the United States agreed this Thursday redouble its efforts against fentanyl trafficking and illegal migrationduring a security meeting marked by Washington’s surprise announcement to expand the border wall.

Warning that this is a “global challenge”, the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, announced at a press conference that The fight against fentanyl – which killed tens of thousands of people in the United States in 2022 – will focus on tracking chemical precursors smuggled from China.

It will also target the dismantling of “clandestine laboratories,” he added. Mexico assures that fentanyl is not produced in its territory, but admits that Mexican cartels buy the opioid to mix it with other hallucinogens.

“It is the worst drug we have ever seen,” said the US Attorney General, Merrick Garland, at the same conference, who stressed that the trafficking of this substance, as well as that of migrants and weapons, constitute “pressing challenges.”

Both officials thanked Mexico for the recent extradition to the United States of Ovidio Guzmán, one of the heirs of Joaquín “Chapo” Guzmán, accused of trafficking fentanyl. “It’s a powerful symbol of what we can achieve by working together,” Garland said..

“It will not be the last,” warned the prosecutor, who had already announced that he will request the arrest and handover of three other sons of “Chapo”, former head of the Sinaloa Cartel who is serving a life sentence in the United States.

That group and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) are the most powerful in Mexico and their ties extend to several countries.

Wall extension

At the High Level Security Dialogue, the Mexican Navy proposed creating a “coalition of countries” to stop precursor smuggling, while Washington committed to sharing a “monthly report on the movement of firearms” toward its southern border, a systematic claim from Mexico that even sued US gun shops for negligent trade.

This Thursday’s meeting was marked by the unexpected announcement by the White House that it will expand the border wall to contain the migration of undocumented people, which is reaching record numbers despite several restrictive measures.

US Border Patrol agents process migrants who have been camped at the border. Photo: ALLISON DINNER. EFE

The new section will be built in the Río Bravo Valley (Texas), one of the most porous areas for the entry of migrants, according to the resolution published this Thursday and criticized by the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“It is a setback because that does not solve the problem, we must address the causes (of migration),” the president told the press shortly before receiving Blinken.

But his American counterpart, Joe Biden, justified himself by explaining that The funds had been allocated for that purpose during the government of his predecessor, Donald Trump, and that he could not legally change their destination..

“There is no new government policy regarding the border wall,” said US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. “We oppose

Former US President Donald J. Trump attends his civil fraud trial in New York.

‘More difficult’ to migrate

The meeting addressed migration as a security issue for the first time.

In this sense, Mayorkas warned that the United States will make “it more difficult to enter through illicit means,” and confirmed an agreement with Venezuela to deport citizens of that country who have entered irregularly.

He remembered that Washington granted temporary protected status to Venezuelans who had arrived in the United States until July 31so those who entered illegally after that date are excluded from the benefit.

The immigration crisis is a hot potato for Biden ahead of the 2024 elections, in which he will try to be re-elected, probably in a contest with Trump.

For this reason, Blinken met on Wednesday with his counterparts from Mexico (Alicia Bárcena), Colombia (Álvaro Leyva) and Panama (Janaina Tewaney), key transit points for migrants to the United States.

Although the expansion of the wall was already planned by the Trump administration, it “reflects the broader pattern of responding” to migrants with measures that aim to block them, commented the Washington Office on Latin American Affairs (WOLA).

But The barrier “does not reduce migration, as we have seen in recent years, but rather produces” damage to people fleeing violence and poverty, and also to the environment..

The border patrol intercepted 132,652 migrants on the border with Mexico in July. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

López Obrador, who proposes an investment plan in the countries of origin, frequently criticizes that his neighbor has not taken the proposal with the same seriousness as he does military cooperation in Ukraine.

Only in August, 233,000 people crossed into the United States and many were deported, while Mexico assures that about 6,000 migrants arrive daily in its territory from Venezuela, Cuba, Central America and Haiti, mainly, but also Africans and Asians..

As part of an agreement with the US Border Patrol, on September 22, Mexico had already committed to receiving migrants expelled from the United States and sending them to their countries of origin.

AFP