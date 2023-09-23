Between July and August, a delegation of Arab investors toured Latin America. There were nearly 50 senior executives from companies and organizations of the Saudi Government who visited Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Costa Rica, Panama and Chile. Their objective: to learn first-hand about the investment opportunities in this corner of the planet. Everything within the framework of the plan Vision 2030, an initiative launched in 2019 that aims to transform Saudi Arabia’s economy. The plan is ambitious and involves not only traditional industries, but also those related to tourism, art, sports and entertainment. An example of this is the hiring of world-class athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been playing in the Saudi professional league since January of this year. But the initiative not only looks inside Saudi Arabia, but also aims to diversify its interests in the rest of the world to become less and less dependent on oil, which today is close to 60% of its economy.

“They know that oil is not going to run out, but that it is going to lose its value in the future due to the energy transition,” explains Nicolás Manzur, executive director of the Chilean Arab Chamber of Commerce and Investment (Camcha). For this reason, Manzur indicates, “they are going all over the world. “They left in the US and Europe and now they are landing in South America.”

Among the companies that were part of the delegation that visited Chile in August was Aramco, the largest oil company in the world and the third most valuable company in the world after Apple and Microsoft, with a market capitalization of 2.2 trillion dollars. . The same company that on September 15 signed an agreement to take over the fuel distribution business of Esmax, the third player in this market in Chile where it operates under the Petrobras brand, for about 400 million dollars. A transaction that aims to be the gateway for Aramco, 90% of which belongs to the Government of Saudi Arabia, to continue growing in the region.

The agreement “creates a platform to launch the Aramco brand in both Chile and South America more broadly, unlocking significant potential to capitalize on new markets for our products,” were the words of Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, president of refinery and marketing of Aramco, who was part of the negotiations with Southern Cross Group, the Latin American private equity company, which controlled the Petrobras stations through the investment fund Ameris Private Equity Fund.

Green hydrogen on a global scale

The operation, which has been classified in Chile as “the deal of the year”, leaves Southern Cross partners in an advantageous position. They bought the business from the Brazilians Petrobras in 2016 for $470 million, which they then separated into three areas, as detailed. Financial Diary: real estate, which will manage 95 service stations that will be leased to Aramco; infrastructure, including an oil pipeline and fuel storage centers; and service stations, which include nearly 300 points of sale and 150 convenience stores. It is the latter that will be transferred to the Saudi giant if the Chilean competition agencies give their approval to the sale. “In essence, Southern Cross multiplied by three what it bought in 2016,” explains a source who knew about the negotiations.

The convenience store segment, which in Chile began to grow strongly during the pandemic (12% annual average in the last five years), when families began to prefer to make their purchases in small businesses rather than in large supermarkets, is one of the props of Petrobras stations and one of the categories that the Saudis look at with interest. In recent years, Esmax has made a strong commitment to this business area, under the name Space1both inside the stations and in individual locations, with the entry of new products, such as the Subway chain, which increased the ticket selling. Today, Esmax has 19.9% ​​market share nationwide in this segment and recorded 20% growth in this business in 2022.

“They are interested in diversifying their economy. Petrobras may not have gas stations in the future, but it will have electric charging stations for cars. They are aiming for their businesses to go towards green energy,” says Manzur, who explains that the Arabs were attracted to the infrastructure that exists in Chile. “They said, Chile is a country similar to Europe. They were struck by the cleanliness, the buildings and the level of development of the country.”

Among the other businesses the Saudis are expected to explore is green hydrogen. This was stated by Aramco executives when they were in Chile in August, as confirmed by people who participated in those meetings. The company aims to operate this fuel on a global scale by 2030 and the conditions of the South American country fit perfectly with those goals. The renewable energy that comes from the sun in the Antofagasta region and the wind in the southern region of Magallanes are the ideal input to achieve the electrolysis that separates the water molecule between hydrogen and oxygen. This plan is also in line with the Saudi giant’s goal of reducing its net greenhouse gas emissions in all its facilities by 2050, in line with Saudi Arabia’s goal of reaching zero emissions in 2060. Part of that plan It is the investment that they are currently developing with Repsol-Petronor in the port of Bilbao, Spain, where they will invest 113 million dollars for the construction of the green fuels plant.

Now, it is only a matter of time before the Chilean antitrust authorities deliver their verdict to let the Saudi giant enter Chile, which will thus take a first step towards its entry into the region. As this is Aramco’s first operation in the country, competition experts predict that the response will be positive. In this way, 2024 promises to be the year in which the plans of the third largest company in the world begin to come to fruition.