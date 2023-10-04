EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In recent months, the European Union and Latin America and the Caribbean have shown themselves determined to renew relations between the blocs. But beyond the good intentions, staged at the June summit of heads of state in Brussels and the August meeting of Economy and Finance ministers in Santiago de Compostela, there is a key tool: Global Gateway, an investment agenda of 45,000 million euros (close to 50,000 million dollars at today’s exchange rate).

European investments in the region have three pillars: social, green and digital. Experts from CAF-development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean analyze them:







