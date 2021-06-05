Valencia’s sports planning pass by the Gonçalo Guedes sale. AS already revealed in March that Peter Lim’s plan was built on the basis of the Portuguese transfer and the roadmap has not changed. Valencia has him in the market, with Jorge Mendes at the head of the operation, and on his departure depends the balancing of accounts, the permanence of other referents and the financial capacity to strengthen himself. That is why Valencia has put a price on its Portuguese star and the figure ranges between 30 and 35 million, less than what it cost (40M.) but leaving a margin higher than what remains to be amortized from his signing to PSG (20M.).

Guedes knows that it is on the market and accepts it with pleasure. His father already said it in Portugal a few days ago: “Without Champions or Europa League … it is more than in Valencia.” Guedes has in mind to join a club that competes in the highest continental competition or, failing that, try his luck in the Premier League. In Spain, Sevilla and Villarreal have their eye on him. Guedes, his characteristics, are to the liking of Lopetegui and Emery, although the operations are ruled out in the economic terms proposed by Valencia. The irregularity of Guedes and the delicate financial situation of Spanish clubs due to the pandemic is a brake to continue in the Spanish league.

Valencia trust in the marketing art of Mendes to find him destiny in England. Guedes finished the season in his best version. Their numbers at the end were relatively good: 31 games, 5 goals and 6 assists. This made him regain his place with Portugal for the European Championship, although his role in the selection will be conditioned by contracting coronavirus and missing the preparation phase.

Valencia needs to make cash with Guedes for the amount commented to avoid having to sell to footballers On those who want to build the Bordalás project, call yourselves Gayà, Soler, Correia, Yunus or Racic. The plan goes through his sale and also that of Diakhaby, in addition to finding a destination for Jason or Cheryshev.