Almost 40 years have passed since scientists discovered the first planet outside our solar system. Since then, more than 5,800 exoplanets in 4,300 planetary systems.

The newspaper The Sun has collected in a report what are the most peculiar exoplanets that have been discovered so far, and which are Its main characteristics.

Wasp-127b: The planet of supersonic winds

The gaseous giant WASP-127B It has supersonic winds. In fact, science considers that the fastest jet current of the known universe occurs on this planet.

His wind is so fast, almost 33,000 kilometers per hourthat would tear the body of a human being. In comparison, the fastest winds never discovered in our solar system occur in Neptune, and only reach 1,930 km/h.

HD 189733 B: The planet where it rains glass

The planet HD 189733 B stands out for two things: its deadly climate and its smell. According to data captured by the James Webb space telescope, this exoplanet has an atmosphere that It smells like rotten eggs.

Scientists know it for the presence of hydrogen sulphide in their atmosphere, which makes the planet smell like sulfur.

This planet is approximately the size of Jupiter, the largest in our solar system, which means that it could house around 1,300 lands insideaccording to NASA.

But unlike Jupiter, which is extremely cold, HD 189733 B is closer to its own version of the Sun, which has made it the nickname of ‘The hot jupiter’.

Even on its dark side, HD 189733 B reaches temperatures above 650 ° C. In this exoplaneta it also rains glass, laterally, so according to NASA, “being trapped in the rain on this planet is more than a discomfort: it is a death for a thousand cuts.”

Three-2b: the darkest explanet

NASA’s Kepler space telescope detected three-2b, the darkest exoplanet known, in 2011. This planet reflects less than 1% of the light that reaches itwhich allows him to disguise himself almost completely against the total darkness of the space.

“It is darker than the piece of cheaper coal, That the dark acrylic painting with which it can be painted, “said David Kipping, from the Harvard-Smithsonian astrophysics center, who codes the planet.

“It is simply ridiculous how dark this planet is,” says Kipping. Scientists believe the planet It is too hot to withstand any layer of clouds, which can reflect the light and make the planets easily detectable for astronomers.

Kelt-9b: The hottest explanet

Kelt-9b is the hottest exoplanet ever discovered, with a surface temperature of 4,300 ° C. It also has an orbital period of only 36 days, which makes a year on the planet no more than 1.5 terrestrial days.

“The rarity factor is high in Kelt-9 B,” he says John Ahlers, Astronomer of the Space Research Association of Universities in Columbia, Maryland, and of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

“It is a giant planet in a very close orbit, almost polar, around a star that turns quickly, and these characteristics complicate our ability to understand the star And its effects on the planet, “he adds.

Kepler-452b: The ‘Earth 2.0’

In order for a planet to be habitable, it must be within an area where water can exist in liquid form on the planet’s surface. This is the case of Kepler-452bwhich could be habitable, according to scientists.

Kepler-452B is the first planet close to the earth that orbits Around a star size staraccording to NASA.

It is approximately 60% larger than the earth, which gives it a greater probability of being rocky. Kepler-452b takes only 20 days more orbit his star than to Earth, which makes our year have approximately the same duration.