Washington. The Earth is exceeding its “safe operating space for humanity” in six of nine key measures of its health, and two of the remaining three are headed in the wrong direction, according to a new study.

The planet’s climate, biodiversity, land, drinking water, nutrient pollution and “new” chemicals (man-made compounds such as microplastics and nuclear waste) are out of control, a group of international scientists told the magazine Science Advances in yesterday’s edition. Only ocean acidity, air health and the ozone layer are within limits considered safe, and both ocean and air pollution are going in the wrong direction, the work notes.

“We are in a very bad situation,” said Johan Rockstrom, co-author of the study and director of the Climate Impact Research Institute in Potsdam, Germany. “We show in this analysis that the planet is losing its power of resistance and the patient is sick.”

In 2009, Rockstrom and other researchers created nine different large boundary zones and used scientific measurements to understand the health of the Earth as a whole. The study published yesterday is an update of the 2015 study and adds a sixth factor to the unsafe category. The water went from barely safe to out of bounds due to worsening river runoff and improved measurements and understanding of the problem, Rockstrom explained.

These limits “determine the destiny of the planet,” he added. The nine factors have been “scientifically well established” by numerous outside studies, she said.

Nine factors intertwined

If the Earth controls these nine factors, it could be relatively safe. But that’s not the case, she declared.

In most cases, the team uses other peer-reviewed studies to create measurable thresholds for a safe limit. For example, they use 350 parts per million of carbon dioxide in the air, instead of 1.5 degrees of warming since the pre-industrial era set in the Paris climate agreement. This year, carbon peaked at 424 parts per million.

The nine factors are intertwined. When the team used computer simulations, they found that worsening one factor, such as climate or biodiversity, led to the degradation of other aspects of the Earth’s environment, while correcting one helped the others. Rockstrom argued that this was like a simulated stress test for the planet.

The simulations showed “that one of the most powerful means available to humanity to combat climate change” is to clear its lands and save its forests, according to the study. Returning forests to late 20th century levels would provide important natural sinks to store carbon dioxide instead of it being in the air, where it traps heat, the study highlights.

Biodiversity – the number and different types of living species – is at one of the most worrying times and does not receive as much attention as other factors, such as climate change, Rockstrom added.

The fact that the ozone layer is the only factor for improvement shows that when the world and its leaders decide to recognize a problem and act on it, it can be solved and “for the most part there are things we know how to do” to improve the remaining situations added Neil Donahue, professor of chemistry and environment at Carnegie Mellon University.

Some biodiversity scientists, such as Duke’s Stuart Pimm, have long questioned Rockstrom’s methods and measurements, saying that this makes the results of little value.