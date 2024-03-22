The havoc of climate change

This disturbing phrase was pronounced by Secretary General Antonio Guterres regarding climate data in the world. We are all able to understand that there are now catastrophic events in many parts of the planet, just think that lush lands, until some time ago, now seem to have become deserts and what about the fact that it snows in areas that have always had a temperate climate?

Well, the UN launches yet another appeal to save the planet from possible destruction resulting from human activities. Precisely the latter, by all accounts, are the problems that arise at the moment. I'll give you an example: the deforestation of areas ranging from the Amazon to Asia and Africa which have always produced significant quantities of oxygen and retained CO2 and just to give some numbers we know that 31% of the planet's surface is covered by forests, but these are deforested at the rate of 10 million hectares per year and as one can imagine it causes considerable damage.

Then if we want we can add air pollutionthat of land and that of water, but here I make a brief parenthesis: there is no doubt that all this is to be blamed on man, but we cannot think that he is alone the ordinary citizen to cause a disaster of these proportions. There are many other causes and the motivation is only one: making money! Ergo the UN in addition to addressing the education of the individual inhabitants of the earth, it should focus on all those companies, wherever they are located in the world, and put an end to this massacre.

Talking isn't much use, perhaps consciences can be silenced with a more “quality” life, but we are paying a price price too high. Surely those who hold the levers of political-economic-financial power in their hands these appeals come as if they were to a person who finds himself in the middle of the desert exposed to the heat and without shelter with a fan in his hand. Is it effective? To put everything back in order, we would simply need education and respect, words that have been canceled out by a single term: GREED. Good luck to all of us.