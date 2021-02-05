Anyone who has watched the clouds go by will know how wide abstract thinking can be. There are no logical laws there: nothing is big or small, there is no top or bottom, there are no sharp edges or sharp contrasts. Everything seems aespacial and colorless. A provisional stability in the midst of a dynamic balance that has always been a window of views for art. Abstraction was in the avant-garde dreams of changing everything, of seeking a new reality other than the natural one. He combined poise and creative intensity with the radical utopia of what was then understood as being modern. Peggy Guggenheim knew what that was about when she opened The Art of This Century in New York in 1942 and made that place on 30th Street with 57th the cradle of that new American order that fled from the realism and regionalism that until then had ruled art, and where artists swirled in circles, circles and cliques to fill a large mixed bag with the plurality of abstract options of the time. One of these groups was called The Ten and it tried to combine social consciousness with plasticity, although the most influential was triple A (AAA – American Abstract Artists), founded by Josef Albers and Ad Reinhardt. The Juan March Foundation will dedicate a major exhibition to the latter, the first in Spain and its largest retrospective since the eighties. In addition to the recent centenary of the Bauhaus, the review of Mondrian and De Stijl at the Reina Sofía and the great exhibition of Sophie Taeuber-Arp that Kunstmuseum Basel, Tate Modern and MoMA are already preparing, it seems that this maxim of art for art’s sake, With abstraction as a horizon, he has come to the museum to stay.

