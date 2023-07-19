Flip flops, skates, toothbrushes, face masks, clothes for large and small dolls and humans, inflatable pool toys. Products inspired by the movie “Barbie”, which opens this Thursday in Latin America and on Friday in Spain, have invaded the planet, turning it pink.

A trend that seems to be just the beginning, since Mattel has granted a hundred licenses to accompany this project that had stalled several times since 2009.

The American group tries to capitalize on this event by signing all kinds of agreements ranging from fashion and beauty products to accessories.

Gap, Microsoft (Barbie XBox), Forever 21, Ulta Beauty, Hot Wheels (Mattel brand), Chevrolet and Progressive (insurance) are some of the many chosen. There is even an agreement with its rival Hasbro to produce a Monopoly Barbie. In exchange, Mattel will produce a Transformers edition of Uno card games.

“I’ve been covering this industry for thirty years and I’ve never seen anything like it. Barbie is everywhere!” Paul Dergarabedian, a media analyst for specialist media company Comscore, told AFP.

“Barbie is tailor-made for marketing. It’s perfect because it’s a toy, a product, and also a lifestyle and a color,” he adds.

The color is pink in all its shades, with a predilection for the Pantone 219 C reference, adorned with fluorescent colours. The amount of pink paint used on the film’s sets was such that it caused worldwide shortages, a production manager said.

The way of life is the “Barbiecore”, with acid colors and a style more of the sixties (Barbara “Barbie” Millicent Roberts, her real name, was born in 19599. Not forgetting a house inspired by the house of dreams.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, protagonists of the movie ‘Barbie’. AFP photo

irresistible campaign

In fact, there is a real house in Malibu. It is offered by Ken on the Airbnb platform and will be free for two nights for the premiere of the film, while Barbie is absent.

“Mattel and Warner have created an incredible campaign. It’s irresistible,” says Dergarabedian, who expects a box office of at least $75 million in the United States alone for the first weekend. “It’s ‘Barbie’ weekend,” he predicts.

The nearly two-hour film opens at the same time as Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” dedicated to the father of the atomic bomb.

An incongruous face to face that social networks have dubbed “Barbenheimer”.

“This is unprecedented. It increases the potential for these two unique films that take advantage of the phenomenon,” explains Dergarabedian, who recalls that it will be the second weekend of the “Mission Impossible” blockbuster, which has achieved the best opening of the series in the United States.

The prestigious group of artists from Barbie Adding to the hype: Margot Robbie is Barbie, Ryan Gosling is Ken, and they’re joined by America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Will Ferrell. Greta Gerwig co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach, and directed the film.

The distribution and the filming team accumulate fifty Oscar nominations, and eight statuettes, according to Warner.

As for the soundtrack, the production did not skimp on names either: Dua Lipa, Lizzo, The Kid Laroi and the Nicki Minaj-Ice Spice duo (with Aqua) performing the Danish-Norwegian group’s hit “Barbie girl” from 1997.

Then, Mattel sued them in court for violation of patent law, and criticized the sexualization of their star doll.

This is no stranger to controversy since its creation, just like the film that is banned in Vietnam for scenes considered pro-Chinese that will have to be blurred in Philippines.

In France, it has been the poster of the film that has provoked reactions for which some considered a sexual allusion. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the use of a very popular expression that has a double meaning is voluntary.

