The climate crisis that the planet is going through does not take a vacation. This year has been the third warmest July in the world since there are reliable records. The previous two warmest were 2019 and 2016, according to data released this Thursday by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), dependent on the European Commission.

Global warming is constant and has accelerated in the last decade. Since 2002, temperatures are higher than average every month. And the planet is now about a degree warmer than it was in the pre-industrial stage (the period 1850-1900). But the moment in which the psychological frontier of the degree and a half of global warming with respect to those levels, one of the limits set by the Paris Agreement, seems closer and closer.

A recent study by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) opens the door for the planet to exceed that barrier of 1.5 degrees in one of the next five years on average. The analysis, led by the United Kingdom Meteorological Office (Met Office) and in which a dozen international institutions participate, including the Barcelona Supercomputing Center – National Supercomputing Center (BSC), warns that as time passes there is a greater chance that this limit will be exceeded.

“We are approaching the temperature threshold set by the countries themselves,” warns Francisco J. Doblas, head of the Department of Earth Sciences at the BSC, referring to the objectives of the Paris Agreement. That pact to fight against warming, which was closed in the French capital in 2015, established as its main goal “to keep the increase in the global average temperature well below 2 degrees with respect to pre-industrial levels, and to continue efforts to limit this increase in temperature to 1.5 degrees ”.

The report led by the Met Office, which starts from around 150 computer simulations in which natural variations and human influence on climate are taken into account, concludes that there is a 24% probability that in one of the next five years, this threshold of 1.5 is reached. And if you look only at the average monthly temperature, the possibility of reaching it —something that exceptionally happened in February 2016 due to the great influence of the El Niño phenomenon that year— rises to 70%. “This is an important climate signal,” warns Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Is the Paris Agreement already breached?

However, despite the importance of this signal, the specialists consulted reject that reaching this barrier during some months or specific years can be considered as having already violated the Paris Agreement. “It would be a temporary fluctuation and you have to see the general trend,” says Buontempo. “The objective is not that this barrier is not exceeded in a single year,” adds Doblas.

“The objective of Paris seeks to stabilize global warming at 1.5 degrees compared to the industrial period. Its objectives are climatic, which means that they apply to averages over sufficiently long periods of time (typically 30 years or more) ”, adds David Barriopedro, researcher at the CSIC Institute of Geosciences. In other words, the goal of the pact refers to the temperature not exceeding that limit of 1.5 on average in a period of several decades. “This does not imply that temperatures remain below 1.5 every year,” continues Barriopedro. By taking long periods, the aim is to avoid distortions caused by natural fluctuations, such as that strong El Niño phenomenon that triggered the thermometers in 2016.

The IPCC, the international panel of scientists linked to the UN that advises countries on climate change, warned in a special report in 2018 that this 1.5 degree climate goal will be steadily exceeded between 2030 and 2052 if humans continue with the current rate of greenhouse gas emissions. To avoid this, global emissions need to fall at a rate of 7.6% per year during this decade, something that at this time does not figure in the plans of the world’s governments (in fact, those plans will lead to the end of the century an increase of more than three degrees, according to different studies).

Arctic ice

The 1.5 degree limit is more ambitious compared to the 2 degree limit. And the difference between staying at one point and another is the amount and intensity of the impacts of warming. That is, the models suggest that the more warming these impacts are greater. For example, in the “rise in sea level, ocean acidification, frequency and severity of heat waves, extreme droughts or rainfall in many regions, impacts on biodiversity and ecosystems, health risks …”, Barriopedro lists. This CSIC specialist also warns that sensitive ecosystems could suffer “lasting or even irreversible” damage. Two examples would be coral reefs and Arctic ice, which are “especially sensitive to climate change.”

Precisely, the sea ice in the Arctic region is currently heading towards a new all-time low. The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) newsletter released this Thursday highlights that the “extent of sea ice in the Arctic in July 2020 ″ was 27% less than normal (taking the 1981-2020 period as a reference). Buontempo predicts that in September the historical minimum of sea ice will be reached in this region due to the low production in winter and the high temperatures in spring and summer that favor its disappearance.

As a consequence, the northern sea route, along the northern coast of Siberia, “was largely ice-free,” Copernicus reported. “Temperatures were also considerably above average in the region, as well as over the Canadian archipelago and the central Arctic Ocean,” adds this service dependent on the European Commission.