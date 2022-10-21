Home page World

Of: Nicholas Noack

Split

Mars has long since degenerated into a human garbage dump. And this despite the fact that no human has ever set foot on the red planet.

Virginia – Man-made trash on the Mars? A scientist from Virginia has been investigating how this could have happened without a human having ever set foot on the red planet. Most notably, Cagri Kilic of West Virginia University has calculated how much garbage could already be on the planet.

This is generally caused by spacecraft that have been sent to Mars. Kilic sees three main sources, as he says in The Daily Beast writes. Some of the scrap is spacecraft that crashed on landing on the planet. Also, there are rovers and spacecraft on Mars that are no longer operational. Furthermore, hardware that is no longer needed causes a lot of scrap.

Mars: What is no longer needed becomes garbage

It is said that when a spacecraft lands, several parts are no longer needed – for example a heat shield, which enables the machine to penetrate the Martian atmosphere. Even a parachute becomes superfluous and accordingly waste.

Although no human has ever set foot on Mars, the Red Planet already contains a great deal of man-made junk. © IMAGO / UIG



According to Kilic, nine of the inactive spacecraft are already on Mars. These are said to be Mars and Viking landers as well as Spirit and Opportunity Rovers. At least two are said not to have survived the landing. The authorities have lost contact with four other vehicles.

Rover Perseverance has encountered its own junk on Mars

But how much garbage are we talking about that has accumulated on Mars in the meantime? According to Kilic, if you add up everything that humans have sent to the red planet, you come up with ten tons. Less the working machines, around seven tons remain.

In June 2022, the Perseverance rover encountered its own debris on Mars. This was a thermal blanket that had protected the vehicle when it landed. Scientists pay close attention to the planetary junk. Because the garbage could endanger future missions. What other things have already been discovered on Marsputs hna.de together in one article.