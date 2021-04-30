The coffins with the bodies of the journalists murdered in Burkina Faso, David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, has just landed at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base (Madrid), where they will be received by their families and by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense, Arancha González Laya and Margarita Robles, respectively. The Government has announced that they will be awarded the Medal of Honor for civil merit posthumously. The military plane has also transferred the body of the Irish citizen murdered together with the Spanish, the conservationist Rory Young, co-founder of the NGO Chengeta Wildlife, dedicated to combating poaching.

Spain has demanded the Government of Burkina Faso to “investigate” and “clarify” the murder of the reporters, who on Monday were ambushed in the southeast of the country, where they were filming a documentary on poaching. “We do not want events like these, terrible, to fall into oblivion or fall into impunity,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya.

The head of Spanish diplomacy spoke with her Burkinabe counterpart on Tuesday night to learn the first data from the investigation and to urge the African government to identify as soon as possible those responsible for the attack, which has already been attributed by the Support Group to the Islam and the Muslims (JNIM), the Al Qaeda affiliate operating in the area, so that they can appear in court. The Executive wants to prevent “the page of terrorist acts from being turned soon” such as the one that has cost the lives of the two Spanish reporters and demands “light and stenographers” so that their deaths are clarified. “At the moment, – González Laya affirmed – only very preliminary details of what happened are known.”

Beriain and Fraile were part of a convoy with environmental agents and a military security escort that was patrolling the Arli National Park, near the border with Benin, to film a documentary about the Burkinabe authorities’ fight against hunting. furtive. The two reporters were manipulating a drone to take aerial photographs when the assault began after which they were executed together with the Irish citizen Rory Young, one of the founders of the NGO Chengeta Wildlife, which is dedicated to the defense of wild animals in that area of ​​the West Africa.

Legal sources confirmed that it will be upon arrival in Madrid that the autopsy is performed to identify the bodies and the cause of death. Once the result is known, the Prosecutor’s Office, if it deems it appropriate, may request the National High Court to open an investigation to clarify the death of the two reporters. As it is an alleged crime of terrorism committed against Spaniards on foreign soil, the competent body to investigate these events is the Audiencia.

Both Beriain and Fraile had extensive experience in conflict zones. Throughout his journalistic career, the Navarrese had worked, in addition to Iraq, in Afghanistan, Sudan, Mexico, Libya, Colombia or Venezuela. In the case of the Basque cameraman, he was injured in the Syrian town of Aleppo by the explosion of a grenade. “Journalists work to get closer and report very difficult realities, often putting their lives at risk,” acknowledged González Laya.

Jihadist violence in the Sahel



The east and north of Burkina Faso have suffered an increase in insecurity in recent years, especially as a result of the spike in attacks by jihadist groups, including the Al-Qaida branch in the Sahel, the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), and Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), which have also caused a increase in intercommunity clashes.

In May 2019, two French tourists were kidnapped together with their driver, who was killed, in the Pendjari natural park, in Benin and on the border with Burkina Faso, a country to which they were transferred by their captors and where they were rescued in a French special forces operation in which two soldiers died .