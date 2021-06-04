In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, an Aurora airplane landed on its way to Okha, but due to technical reasons it was forced to return back to the airport of departure. This was announced on Friday, June 4 TASS with reference to the press service of the airport.

According to the agency, flight HZ-3630 turned around due to technical problems and managed to safely make an emergency landing at 02:19 Moscow time at the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk international airport.

There were 34 people on board the aircraft, it is noted that none of them was injured.

The reasons leading to the emergency landing are being established.

