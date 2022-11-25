Russian soldiers released from Ukrainian captivity on Friday, November 25, arrived at the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow.

It is noted that they will be delivered to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation.

The day before, an exchange of prisoners with the Ukrainian side took place according to the 50-50 formula. As explained in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in captivity, the Russian military was in mortal danger. All those released are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

At the same time, the returned military spoke about the conditions in which they were kept in Ukrainian captivity. One of the servicemen admitted that in Ukraine they were kept in the cold and beaten. In addition, the prisoners were denied even a medical examination.

Earlier, on November 23, there was an exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine according to the formula “35 to 35”. The Russian military, who returned from Ukrainian captivity, arrived in Sevastopol.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

