The plane flying from Ulan-Ude to Moscow made an emergency landing in Kazan due to the deteriorating health of one of the passengers. This was reported on May 23 by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Tatarstan.

“In connection with the deteriorating health of the passenger, the Airbus-320 of the S7 airline, flying on the route Ulan-Ude – Moscow, <...> landed,” the ministry said in a statement.

On arrival, the passenger was met by ambulance doctors and sent to the district hospital.

Then the plane took off from Kazan International Airport to Domodedovo at 9:39 Moscow time. There were 152 passengers on board.

Earlier, in April, an Ikar airline plane made an emergency landing in Samara on the Tyumen-Sochi flight. According to the press service of the Samara airport Kurumoch, the incident is associated with a deterioration in the health of one of the passengers.