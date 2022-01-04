A Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS flying from the English city of Manchester to the Portuguese Faro made an emergency landing in the French city of Brest after reports of a possible fire on board. About this on Monday, January 3, the newspaper writes The sun…

It is noted that the plane was supposed to land at the destination at 21:30 (00:30 on January 4, Moscow time), however, due to panic among the passengers, the route had to be drastically changed.

Fire reports have not yet been confirmed.

Several fire trucks were awaiting Boeing 737-8AS on the runway in Brest. The passengers, in turn, were escorted to the bus to the terminal by the police.

In addition, flight tracking software reportedly showed that the plane made an extremely rapid descent from 41,000 feet to 6,725 feet in seven minutes.

It is clarified that now passengers are afraid of the 48-hour mandatory isolation due to the aggravated situation with the coronavirus in France, where sanitary control has been tightened for everyone who enters the republic from Great Britain since December 18.

Earlier on Monday, a Rossiya Airlines plane en route from Moscow to Khabarovsk returned to Sheremetyevo Airport due to technical problems.

According to Izvestia, during the flight, the Boeing-777 experienced unstable operation of both engines. The plane turned around near the city of Kirov and returned to the airport of departure, no one was injured.