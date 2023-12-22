Newsflare: Plane attempts to land in Storm Pia in Birmingham and caught on video

Storm Pia caused widespread flight cancellations and delays at UK airports on Thursday 21 December. Planes attempting to land in strong winds were caught on video, one of which is shared by the channel Newsflare.

Published footage shows the Aer Lingus propeller trying to land in a crosswind of about 80 kilometers per hour at Birmingham Airport. The board tilted heavily and began to sway, but was still able to land safely.

Another video published by the portal Liverpool Echo. It shows that a Finnair passenger jet from Helsinki was forced to abort its landing at Manchester Airport due to bad weather and go around. According to the source, the pilots eventually managed to land the aircraft.