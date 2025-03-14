Airlines operating in Spain cheaper the price of tickets to fly abroad and inside the national territory until February, with a 8.3% and 6.4% decreaserespectively, with respect to a year before.

According to data from National Statistics Institute (INE)this decrease in international movements is well above the reduction of 0.5% of the first two months of 2024. In relation to the operation in Spain, the previous year was 1.2% cheaper.

As for the month of February, operations abroad increased 2.5% and The nationals were 3.5% more expensive than in the same month of 2024.

Besides, The price of the tickets in February fell 0.8% In the case of international flights compared to January 2025, and rose 6.9% in the case of national operations.

In 2024 flights outside of Spain rose 11.3% their price With respect to the preceding exercise, while national flights followed the same dynamic with a 9%increase.

In total, 18 AENA network airports in Spain beat passenger record in February: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Palma de MallorcaMalaga-Costa del Sol, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, Gran Canaria, Tenerife Sur, Valencia, Sevilla, César Manriquenzarote, Fuerteventura, Menorca, Bilbao, Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de la Laguna, Ibiza, Melilla, Asturias and the helipad of Ceuta. In addition, taking into account the entire network, The company reached 39.7 million passengers until February, 5% more.