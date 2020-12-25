The plane rolled off the runway at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport. On Friday, December 25, reports Telegram-channel “112”.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

There is no information yet on how many people were on board the aircraft. The circumstances of the incident are being specified.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that a Tu-204 cargo plane flying from Leipzig to Moscow was preparing for an emergency landing. It is known that the aircraft subsequently landed urgently at an alternate airfield in Nizhny Novgorod. According to preliminary data, the plane had an autopilot failure.

Due to bad weather at Moscow airports, flights are massively canceled and delayed. The city was hit by the North Atlantic cyclone “Greta”, accompanied by a heavy snowfall. The Moscow department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry warned that a blizzard and icy ice is also expected in the region. Local residents are advised to use public transport due to possible congestion.