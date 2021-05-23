The plane, performing the flight Yekaterinburg – St. Petersburg, returned to the point of departure due to a collision with a bird. This was announced on Sunday, May 23, by the director of strategic communications at Koltsovo airport Andrey Klimenskikh.

“Flight DP-582 Yekaterinburg – St. Petersburg has returned to the airport of departure. A few minutes after takeoff, a bird hit the plane. The aircraft commander decided to return to Koltsovo. Representatives of the airline work with passengers “, – he is quoted as saying TASS…

According to the data electronic scoreboard at 23.20 Moscow time, flight DP-582 successfully left Koltsovo airport and is heading to St. Petersburg.

On the same day, May 23, it became known that the plane performing the Ulan-Ude – Moscow flight made an emergency landing in Kazan due to the deteriorating health of one of the passengers.