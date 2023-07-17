The Plane: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, Monday 17 July 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno the film The Plane, a 2023 film directed by Jean-François Richet, starring Gerard Butler, is broadcast. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film stars pilot and commander Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler). During a violent storm that damages most of the plane, the man manages to save the passengers, thanks to an emergency landing. However, the aircraft lands on the island of Jolo, in the Philippines, a land devastated by war. The group of passengers are immediately taken hostage by the dangerous local rebels, it is the beginning of a real nightmare. The only person Torrance will be able to count on is Louis Gaspar (Mike Colter), one of the passengers extradited on charges of murder, whom the FBI was carrying on his flight. The two will team up in an attempt to rescue as many hostages as possible. Will the captain be able to rescue his passengers and escape the island?

The Plane: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, Tony Goldwyn. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Gerard ButlerBrodie Torrance

Mike ColterLouis Gaspar

Yoson An: Dele

Tony GoldwynScarsdale

Daniella Pineda Bonnie

Kelly GaleKatie

Remi Adeleke: Shellback

Haleigh HekkingDaniela

Lilly KrugBrie

Joey SlotnickSinclair

Oliver TrevenaCarver

Paul Ben-VictorHampton

Quinn McPhersonDonahue

Streaming and TV

Where to see The plane on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 17 July 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.