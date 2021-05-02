The plane EMERCOM of Russia with seven victims of an accident in the Stavropol Territory arrived in Moscow. This was announced on Sunday, May 2, in the press service of the department.

“The aircraft landed as planned in Moscow,” the message says.

The decision to evacuate the victims was made earlier by the Ministry of Health of Russia based on the results of consultations conducted with the participation of a team of federal specialists who arrived in the region. It was reported that the Il-76 aircraft was equipped with all the necessary medical equipment for carrying out an air ambulance evacuation. Eight medical workers from various medical institutions and six from the All-Russian Center for Disaster Medicine “Zashchita” are on board.

All the necessary medical care for the victims in Moscow will be provided at the N.N. Burdenko, as well as the Russian Children’s Clinical Hospital of the N.N. Pirogov.

The accident occurred on April 30 in the Grachevsky district of the Stavropol region. As a result of the collision, five children were killed and nine people were hospitalized.

The preliminary cause of the accident in the traffic police of Russia was called a violation of traffic rules by the driver of a passenger car. A criminal case was opened on the fact of the incident.