It is already part of the image of the Manises airport in Valencia. It has been parked on the side for thirteen years, next to the hangars, accumulating dirt and unpaid bills. It is a Boeing 747-200, one of the giants of aviation. This aircraft was bought in 2007 by the Pronair company, designed and managed by the Yeclano Isidoro Romero. A successful businessman who, during the construction boom, sold his company for about 25 million.

«I made money working, fighting and not speculating. In 2006 I sold my construction company. And I started a company. In a year we flew four planes, “says Romero, who has been talked about a lot these years, most of the time not for the better, but who had not been heard to say anything until now about his cargo and transportation area company of passengers.

The airline he ran had six planes. “I saw a very important market in China because it is the world’s factory,” he explains about his intentions with a company that flew to the Asian giant and that also drew routes with countries in America and Africa. People close to him comment that his illusion for airplanes came when he decided to buy a small device to travel through Spain. That first aircraft with just eight seats generated income because he rented it. Then he went for more. The big deal was the acquisition of two 747-200s. One of them is the one that is gathering dust in Valencia. The other came and went because Romero did not fulfill the commitments of the acquisition.

Isidoro Romero: «The airport could not pass the inspection; there they are not ready for such a big ship »



Without renewing the license



That was the beginning of the end for the company, which was accumulating demands from workers for defaults and bills for aircraft maintenance. Not even selling the one in Valencia could he pay the parking bills that he accumulates. Some sources point out that they add up to 200 million euros.

Regarding the Pronair plane parked in Valencia, Aena affirms that the intention is to auction it. But the device has so many default claims that nothing has been done with it yet. It has even been requested that it be transferred as a museum or example for aeronautical study.

Even today Romero says that the plane is his. His version is that the ship stayed in Manises “because they could not pass the airworthiness system review. Valencia is not prepared for an inspection of such a large plane. There they did not renew my license to continue on the air. And they took away the illusion of continuing. We had no support from the Administration to keep it flying, “he laments. “That plane was the mother of the company. When I took it off, the company suffered and the other aircraft stopped ».

The truth is that the invoices were accumulating in the offices of the company along with the legal claims. The Civil Guard arrived in Manises and sealed the device. And there it continues. But Romero did not lower his arms. Once the planes plummeted, the businessman went back to the brick.