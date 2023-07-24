Unfortunate episode in flight. A man complained that during his 9-hour flight to Istanbul, his seat neighbor peed right next to him. As if that weren’t enough, the crew forbade him to move. The news is reported by Leggo. The user asked on a forum if it was possible to get a refund.

The company said the man would do nothing when his neighbor urinated next to him. A real lack of respect, for which according to many users the passenger deserves a refund of the ticket price. According to the man, the crew “didn’t allow me to move. They told me I had endured for 8 hours, for one hour I could have made another exception”. It seems that his seat neighbor had been drinking wine for the entire duration of the journey and that this would have caused incontinence and a state of alcoholism such as to totally inhibit any form of modesty.