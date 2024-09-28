“112”: the plane made an emergency landing in Ulyanovsk due to the death of a passenger

A passenger plane of a Russian airline made an emergency landing in Ulyanovsk due to the death of a passenger. This is reported by Telegram-channel “112”.

It is alleged that the man felt ill at the airport in Vnukovo, but he received help and decided to fly. “During the flight, the passenger felt unwell again and had a heart attack. Relatives and the crew tried to provide assistance, the plane was landed in Ulyanovsk, but the doctors were already powerless,” the message says.

It is noted that an investigation has been launched into the death.

