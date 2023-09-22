Frontier Airlines plane urgently returned to airport due to smell in cabin

A Frontier Airlines plane returned to its departure airport after 30 minutes due to a strange smell in the cockpit. About it reported Fox 31 Denver.

According to the portal, the Airbus A321 flight was heading from Denver to Raleigh International Airport, North Carolina, on September 19. It left the airport at 18:42, after which it circled and landed at the departure airport at 19:10. It turned out that while in the air, the pilot informed the controllers about the smell in the cockpit. Moreover, it was not smoke, but something “indicating pollution” on board.

The airline said in a statement that the crew of the Airbus A321 encountered a “burst of smoke” and decided to make an emergency landing. It is clarified that there were 160 passengers on board; no one required medical assistance. Later that evening, another plane flew to Raleigh.

Earlier, the plane of the Russian airline IrAero made an emergency landing due to the failure of the left engine. The landing of the aircraft was successful.