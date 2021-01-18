Small aircraft DHC-6 made an emergency landing at Vladivostok International Airport due to the destruction of a part of the chassis, reports RIA News…

A representative of the air harbor told the agency’s correspondents.

According to the interlocutor, the plane was performing a training flight. There were two crew members on board. As a result of the accident, none of the people were injured.

During a conversation with reporters, a representative of the carrier notedthat when the aircraft landed on the runway, a tire was removed from the wheel rim, as a result of which a part of the landing gear was destroyed. At the same time, the aircraft itself did not receive mechanical damage.

“The vessel has already been towed off the runway. They will put on a new wheel and will continue to fly, ”he said.

It should be reminded that on January 14 at the Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg an aircraft flying from Moscow to Salekhard made an emergency landing.