A RusLine plane flying from Tyumen to Voronezh landed at the Koltsovo airport in Yekaterinburg due to the sensor of the unretracted landing gear. This is reported on December 26 press service Ural Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

“On December 26, at 8:10 am, a CRJ-100 aircraft made an emergency landing at the airport of Yekaterinburg (Koltsovo) on the Tyumen-Voronezh route. <...> The reason for the emergency landing is the triggering of the sensor of the unraveled landing gear, ”the message says.

It is clarified that there were 35 passengers on board the aircraft, including five children.

During the inspection, the transport prosecutor’s office will assess compliance with the legislation on flight safety, the department noted.

The fleet of RusLine airline, based in Moscow’s Vnukovo, consists of regional Bombardier CRJ-100/200 aircraft with a capacity of up to 50 seats. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, in 2019 RusLine carried 635 thousand passengers.

The press service of Koltsovo airport said that after landing, representatives of the company worked with the passengers. The flight was scheduled to depart at 10:50 local time (8:50 Moscow time).

Earlier, on December 17, it was reported that two planes of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk – Okha flight returned to the airport of departure, as they could not land due to a blizzard.

On the night of December 14, a cyclone came to Sakhalin – it brought strong blizzards and stormy winds. The northern regions of Sakhalin, including Okhinsky, as well as the southern group of the Kuril Islands, suffered the most from bad weather.