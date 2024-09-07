Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni group “shot down an American MQ-9 drone while it was carrying out hostile acts in the airspace of Marib Governorate.”

He added in a statement that “this is the eighth plane of this type that the armed group has succeeded in shooting down.”

Two sources from the Yemeni Houthi group told Reuters on August 4 that the group had shot down an American MQ-9 drone over Saada Governorate in the north of the country.

On May 30, the Houthis announced that they had shot down a drone of the same type over Ma’rib Governorate, and on May 21, they shot down another over Al Bayda Governorate.

The MQ-9 drone, which costs $30 million each, can fly at an altitude of 50,000 feet and can fly for up to 24 hours before having to land.

The Houthis began launching drone and missile strikes on ships passing through the Red Sea last November.

They say the strikes are in solidarity with Palestinians under attack during Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands, destroyed large swaths of the territory and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Houthis launched more than 70 attacks, sinking two ships, seizing one, and killing at least three sailors.