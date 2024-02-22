Home page World

An incident occurred shortly before departure from Heathrow Airport in London. The pilot caused damage worth 58,000 euros.

London – The passengers on British Airways flight BA 886 actually only wanted to get from London to Bucharest. Although they were already strapped in, they couldn't take off until hours later – the pilot's mistake was to blame.

Pilot makes serious mistake – damage amounting to 58,000 euros

Once an aircraft is locked shortly before takeoff, it should not be opened again. The pilot of flight BA 886 at London Heathrow Airport showed that this is still possible. Because he wanted to hand out papers to the ground staff, he opened the doors of the Airbus again. What he had forgotten, however, is that when the doors are closed, the emergency slides are automatically armed.

A British Airways pilot made a serious mistake before takeoff and caused damage worth 58,000 euros. © Pond5 Images/Imago (symbol image)

To prevent them from being triggered when the door was opened, the pilot would have had to deactivate them again. Because he didn't think about it, the emergency slide tripped and inflated outside the plane. Like, among other things, the Sun reported, rescue workers immediately rushed to gate 24E, from where the plane was supposed to take off. Photos show airport firefighters standing around the Airbus A320. By decelerating and deploying the emergency slide, the pilot caused £50,000 worth of damage. Another plane had to land again shortly after takeoff.

Careless pilot causes damage and is promptly fired

The pilot's mistake not only ensured that the plane could not take off. As the Sun writes, the pilot was dismissed from flight duty with immediate effect. “The captain, of all people, should have known the safety rules surrounding opening doors. This is more than a rookie mistake. “That can’t really be understood,” the paper quoted the airline British Airways as saying.

The passengers also suffered from the pilot's mistake. The flight was scheduled to take off at 9:55 a.m. However, passengers were no longer allowed to fly on the affected plane. Instead, the replacement flight took off more than three hours later at 1:15 p.m. “We apologized to customers and organized a replacement aircraft to ensure they could continue their journey,” British Airways said. Another plane even landed on a different holiday island than planned. (approx)