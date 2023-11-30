Zakharova considered the Russophobes’ ban on Bulgaria to fly over the country dangerously stupid

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov flew to a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in North Macedonia via Greece, since foreign ministry official Maria Zakharova was with him.

Initially, the route to Skopje, where the event will take place, was laid through Bulgaria, but the country’s authorities turned the plane around, noting that Sofia opened the skies only for Lavrov; permission was not issued for Zakharova.

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in North Macedonia on the night of November 30. An official representative of the department said that many countries have requested bilateral and multilateral meetings with Lavrov on the sidelines of the event.

Maria Zakharova ridiculed the decision of the Bulgarian authorities

Zakharova ridiculed the decision of the Bulgarian authorities. She clarified that in the official note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officials prohibited not an airplane, but a person from being in the sky.

An airplane can fly over Bulgaria, but Maria Zakharova cannot fly on an airplane. Nothing was said about whether I could fly over Bulgaria without an airplane or whether it was possible to use outer space for this. See also IDB Assembly dismisses Mauricio Claver-Carone after romance with subordinate Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat called the behavior of the Bulgarian authorities a manifestation of the “evil stupidity of Russophobes,” noting that this is the first time it has come to this.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded Bulgarians about the rules of air traffic

Zakharova noted that in the case of the ban on flights over the territory of Bulgaria, we are talking about “the dangerous stupidity of some intriguer” in the power structures of the state.

The diplomat recalled that air traffic rules are regulated by the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation of 1944. The document explains that the concept of a country’s territory includes its land within its borders and adjacent waters. Airspace is not included in this definition.

In this regard, the effect of European Union (EU) sanctions cannot extend to a non-stop flight on an aircraft in which there is a person who is prohibited from entering, Zakharova emphasized.

Have Bulgarian officials thought that similar measures could be applied in response to thousands of NATO functionaries who are on our mirror stop lists? Did they actually think about creating a dangerous world precedent? I think no. Who gave the right to illiterate officials in Sofia to disgrace the Bulgarian people? See also The Russian military destroyed the Spanish mortar Alacran for the first time during the military defense Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, EU Foreign Service Representative Peter Stano clarified that Lavrov’s visit to the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting would not violate anti-Russian sanctions.

Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko / Pool / Reuters

Western countries tried to prevent Russia’s presence at the meeting in Skopje

The meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers will take place from November 30 to December 1 in the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje. On November 14, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the host country, Buyar Osmani, said that the issue of Lavrov’s arrival at the meeting has not yet been resolved.

Last year he was denied the opportunity to participate in the 29th meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Poland. Deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry Yablonski explained this by saying that Warsaw stands for maximum isolation of Moscow.

On November 21, it became known that North Macedonia would open the skies to Russian aircraft during the minister’s trip. The decision was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. He called refusal to interact with Russia dangerous for Western countries.

At the same time, several Russian journalists were not allowed to cover the meeting. Maria Zakharova reported that Moscow is observing attempts by some Western representatives to prevent the normal participation of Russian representatives in the event.

The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania refused to attend the meeting due to the participation of the Russian delegation in it. In addition, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba will not attend the event. According to Ukrainian diplomats, the presence of Moscow representatives “will only worsen the crisis into which Russia has dragged the OSCE.”

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that a meeting with Lavrov in Skopje is not planned. Also, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will not meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov explained that the American side did not request a meeting and will not send such a request.

Lavrov, in turn, expressed the opinion that the chances of saving the OSCE as a platform for dialogue are slim, but it can still be done. He added that formats similar to the OSCE are being transformed into purely marginal structures.