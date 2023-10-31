A plane flying from Irkutsk to Moscow made an emergency landing in Syktyvkar due to a fight between two men on board. On Tuesday, October 31, one of the passengers on this flight told Izvestia about this and shared footage of the incident.

The conflict occurred the day before, October 30, on Aeroflot flight AFL1445. The passengers tried to calm the fighting men, but this did not bring any results. After this, the commander of the aircraft warned the conflicting parties that the board would have to make an emergency landing at the nearest airport if they did not stop the fight.

“Then the crew decided to make an unscheduled landing at an alternate airfield in Syktyvkar,” the interlocutor added.

Presumably, one of the participants in the fight was injured, since the captain of the ship requested an ambulance by the time he arrived at the airport.

Passengers who ended up at the Syktyvkar airport due to rowdy behavior were fed and sent on the next flight to their destination.

Earlier, on February 3, it became known that in Brazil, a mass brawl involving 15 passengers took place on board a local low-cost airline. It was clarified that the woman asked one of the passengers to change seats with her in order to sit next to her child with special needs, however, having received a refusal, she attacked her interlocutor.