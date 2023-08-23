A plane in which the head of the Wagner mercenary company, Yevgueni Prigozhin, was a passenger, crashed in Russia on Wednesday. The ten passengers on board have died, as confirmed by the Emergencies Ministry. From Wagner’s environment, they confirm the death of both his boss and one of his most important commanders, the far-right Dmitri Utkin, a former agent of the army intelligence service and who participated in the Russian incursion into the Ukrainian region of Donbas after the illegal annexation Crimea in 2014. “I just spoke with some prominent “musicians” [El apodo que reciben los miembros de Wagner]. They confirm the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitri Utkin”, assured the president of the ultranationalist movement Together with Russia, Vladimir Rogov. The middle fontanka It also points out that the mercenaries’ top staff was traveling in the device, according to sources from this outlet in St. Petersburg, the city where the emporium of the businessman known as Putin’s chef had its operations center.

This incident occurs two months after the riot that Prigozhin staged against the Kremlin. Then, for hours, columns of armored vehicles headed for Moscow, posing the greatest threat President Vladimir Putin has known in his more than two decades in power.

“An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane disaster that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the list of passengers, among them are the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin,” confirmed the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency. However, a well-known Telegram channel of the businessman, Gray Zone, affirms that there was a second device in the entourage. In addition, he accuses the Defense Ministry headed by Sergei Shoigu, a declared enemy of Prigozhin, of having shot down the plane with an anti-aircraft system.

The Emergencies Ministry assures that the 10 people who were traveling on board the crashed jet have died. It is an Embraer Legacy 600, tail number RA-02795. The authorities report that the device crashed at around 6:40 p.m. in Moscow, 5:40 p.m. in Spain, near the village of Kuzhenkino.

Prigozhin had reappeared this Monday in an undetermined country in Africa. Supposedly pardoned by President Putin in exchange for transferring the Wagner Group to Belarus, the businessman released a video in which he appeared dressed in a camouflage suit and an assault rifle.

“We are working,” said the head of the mercenaries. “Temperature, 50+ degrees, just the way we like it. The Wagner Group performs reconnaissance tasks. Making Russia even bigger on all continents and making Africa even freer,” said the businessman almost two months after challenging the president.

