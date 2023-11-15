Home page World

Shocking moment in the plane: Shortly after takeoff, a plane with horses in the hold has to turn around. An animal had escaped from its box.

New York – Not only electronic goods, cars and machines are transported by air freight, there is also space for horses in the cargo hold. But not everything always runs smoothly on the plane. A plane from the Icelandic airline Air Atlanta had to turn back after a horse ran riot on the plane.

Horse escapes on plane: crew can’t calm animal down

The Boeing 747-400 took off from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York (USA) on Thursday afternoon (November 9th). The destination was Liège airport in Belgium. About 20 minutes after the start, however, a horse got loose from its box, reports Daily Mail.

“The horse managed to escape from its box,” quoted the industry portal Aerotelegraph one of the pilots. The crew of the machine could no longer secure or calm the horse. The pilots then contacted air traffic control at an altitude of almost 10,000 meters. The result: the plane has to turn back. Aerotelegraph According to the report, a startled animal could not only damage parts on board the aircraft, but could also cause a dangerous displacement due to its weight.

Plane has to turn around shortly after takeoff: horse frees itself from box

A short time later, the plane landed in New York without any problems. After landing, a veterinarian was called in to calm the four-legged friend.

It is not yet known why the animal was able to escape from its box. However, the plane set off again for Belgium that same evening. This time without further incident. A look at the online service Flightradar24 revealed that the Boeing landed in Belgium around 7 a.m. on Friday morning (local time).

Transporting horses by plane is also possible in Germany

Transporting large animals by plane is complex and expensive. Not every airport can fly horses around the world. As the Bavarian Agricultural Weekly reported, special requirements must be met at the airport, such as stables and unloading areas. In addition, every horse must have a passport and a medical report. In Germany, only Lufthansa offers horse transport.

Most recently, a celebrity defied instructions on the plane and caused a stir. On the other hand, passengers were without water, food and fresh air Trapped in a stationary plane for seven hours.