Today marks 22 years of the tragic attack on the Twin Towers in New York. On this anniversary, several heartbreaking calls made to 911 in the critical moments of that fateful day, shedding new light on the tragedy that changed the world forever.

September 11, 2001 It is a date that will remain engraved in the collective memory of humanity forever.

This Monday marks 22 years since terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York, an event that left an indelible scar on the history of the United States and the entire world.

In commemoration of this somber anniversary, several calls to the emergency number 911 taken at the most critical moments of the attack, revealing the horror and desperation experienced that day.

American Airlines Flight 11 that took off from Boston bound for Los Angeles, became the first of the hijacked planes by the terrorists that day.

According to official information, there were 81 passengers on board the aircraft, along with 9 flight attendants and two pilots, making a total of 92 people.

The most terrifying thing is that among them were five terrorists who would perpetrate one of the attacks most devastating in modern history.

Calls from the end

“Listen to me carefully. “I’m on flight 11. The plane has been hijacked.”

Calls to 911, made by brave people trapped in the Twin Towers and on Flight 11, they provide a harrowing view of the situation.

Conversation between American Airlines Emergency Line and Nidia González, American Airlines employee:

AAL: American Airlines, emergency line, please state your emergency.

NG: Hey, this is Nidia from American Airlines. I am monitoring a call on which flight? 11; The flight attendant notifies our representatives that the pilot… stabbed them all.

AAL: Flight 11?

NG: Yes. They can’t get into the cabin, that’s what I hear.

Air traffic received by radio what seemed like confirmation of the kidnapping. The plane, which had veered north, turned 100 degrees south, aiming for New York.

According to Michael Woodward, the ground chief who received Madeline Sweeney’s call, he heard:

“I see the water. I see the buildings. I see the buildings, we are flying very low.”

At approximately 08:46, the impact occurs.

All 92 occupants of the plane perished instantly.

The New York Times estimates that 1,344 more people died in the North Tower, where the plane crashed.

Kennedy Tower reports:

Are they serious? Kennedy Tower reports that there is a fire at the World Trade Center. And that’s the area where we lost the plane.

The voices of victims and 911 operators who were trying to provide emotional support and coordinate emergency aid make it impossible not to feel empathy for those who lived through that horror.